Community Chest awards for 196 individuals and organisations

SINGAPORE: A total of 244 awards were presented to 196 organisations and individuals during the Community Chest Awards 2023, held at the Istana on Wednesday (Oct 24). These accolades acknowledged the remarkable contributions made in 2022 through donations, volunteering, resource provision, and inclusive hiring practices.

The ceremony was attended by guest of honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, First Lady Jane Ittogi, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs Sun Xueling, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development, and Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua.

The top honour, the Pinnacle Award, was bestowed upon SP Group, acknowledging their exemplary holistic giving efforts. This accolade is reserved for organisations that excel in donation, volunteerism, and inclusive employment practices, setting a benchmark for others to follow. headtopics.com

Apart from the Pinnacle award, SP Group also received the Charity Platinum, Enabler, and Volunteer Partner Awards for their extensive contributions, including donations, volunteerism, and various forms of support.

Individuals were not left out of the recognition as well. Gerald Rodrigues, Director at Marina Bay Sands, was among the SHARE donors recognised for their unwavering support. As a former police officer, Mr Rodrigues’ firsthand experiences with lower-income individuals in Singapore fuelled his passion for giving back to the community through SHARE and other charitable endeavours. headtopics.com

The ceremony also featured the talents of social service users, including a dance performance by students from the Diverse Abilities Dance Collective and the Maya Dance Theatre, as well as a duet by two visually impaired artists.

