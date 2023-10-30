Commercial property demand softens for fifth-straight quarter: study

Singapore's occupancy demand softened for the fifth consecutive quarter in Q3, dropping to just +20% compared to the +28% reported in Q2, according to the RICS Q3 Global Commercial Property Monitor – Singapore.
In addition, the Occupier Sentiment Index (OSI), fell to +4% from +24% last quarter and Investor Sentiment Index (ISI) fell to +9% from +28% previously.Condo resale volumes drop 18.4% MoM in September
Despite this increase, experts say that the market is still in the "price discovery phase" as interest rates rise with some investors holding off investment plans, opting for a "wait and see" approach.
