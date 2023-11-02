Commentary: Why do so many of us feel we’ve lost a personal friend in Friends actor Matthew Perry?

Tributes to Perry have understandably focused on his star-making turn on the incredibly popular television sitcom. Scenes, catchphrases, and his character’s lines have been lovingly repurposed across the internet to memorialise the gifted actor.

Viewers who came of age, or were the characters’ ages during the show’s original run, have reminisced about what the work of Perry and his co-stars meant to them at formative times in their lives. Newer viewers have similarly shared how important the series has been to them – their relationship with the show often beginning long after production ended.

The late 90s and early 2000s have sometimes been referred to as the end of monoculture. While a contested and controversial idea because of, among other concerns, who was included and excluded on our screens, monoculture meant we watched many of the same things.

Friends did not only reflect style of the time; it also frequently created it. Jennifer Aniston’s haircut, coined “The Rachel”, or Perry’s lovable smart-alecky cadence, typified with Chandler’s catchphrase of “Could Iany more…”, were endlessly imitated. I know I attempted to replicate Chandler’s sweater vests and light blue denim look. Participation provided viewers a sense of identity.

As part of this, we bond with fictional characters. We cannot help but empathise with them. A series like Friends with its characters and their combinations of break-ups, make-ups and other mishaps allowed us to safely use our empathy muscles to cheer on and sometimes commiserate with the group of six. It helped that each character was flawed but inherently likeable.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASIAONECOM: Fans pay tribute to Matthew Perry by flocking to block where Friends was shotMatthew Perry fans are paying tribute to the late actor by flocking to the restaurant below the apartment block where Friends was shot. Since the Chandler Bing star died in his hot tub aged 54 on Saturday (Oct 28), West Village eatery Little Owl has been packed. A local told Page Six: 'People have been coming to the location to...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: What I learnt from taking the Chinese O-Level exam at age 30Having taken Chinese as a simplified module in secondary school and given up on his mother tongue since, documentary storyteller Ong Kah Jing (OKJ) has overcome the notion that learning languages as a working adult is too difficult.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: America, Iran and the threat of a wider war in the Middle EastNone of the Middle East’s big powers wants further conflict but it could happen nonetheless, says the Financial Times' Gideon Rachman.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Commentary: Britney Spears' new memoir reminds us how destructive child stardom can beThe star details in her memoir how the constant public scrutiny of her body and physical appearance, being valued for her sexuality and treated as a commodity have characterised her entire life.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: Overdue promotions are driving away good employeesBy the time a new role or title is awarded, some workers already have one foot out the door, says Sarah Green Carmichael for Bloomberg Opinion.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: Resisting the urge to say ‘I told you so’ to scam victimsScam victims lose more than their savings to phishing and malware scams. Psychiatrist Lim Boon Leng sees the emotional aftermath for victims and their families.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕