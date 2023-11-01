Commentary: What I learnt from watching a mum come to terms with her child's cancer diagnosis

In one of our conversations regarding patient care and the medical humanities, my mentor, a professor in paediatric haemato-oncology, suggested I accompany him on a house visit to meet Ethan and his family.

“We kept on hoping the doctors had made a mistake, that this was all just a very unfortunate and elaborate misunderstanding.” She had to be creative to help her young son understand his condition: “I told him he had ‘dragon blood’ in his body, and we needed to travel to Singapore to find the magic ‘potion’ to cure him.”

Here she was, the main caregiver of her two children, navigating an entirely new healthcare system in a foreign country with her husband as her only support, entrusted with helping her son battle a strange and complex disease.

In her, I saw the steel of a mother’s stubbornness, an insistence to push back against fate and the willingness to problem-solve. “I had to give my best shot for him to have his,” she declared.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYONLINE: Commentary: Britney Spears' new memoir reminds us how destructive child stardom can beThe star details in her memoir how the constant public scrutiny of her body and physical appearance, being valued for her sexuality and treated as a commodity have characterised her entire life.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: What I learnt from taking the Chinese O-Level exam at age 30Having taken Chinese as a simplified module in secondary school and given up on his mother tongue since, documentary storyteller Ong Kah Jing (OKJ) has overcome the notion that learning languages as a working adult is too difficult.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: America, Iran and the threat of a wider war in the Middle EastNone of the Middle East’s big powers wants further conflict but it could happen nonetheless, says the Financial Times' Gideon Rachman.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: Will Israel-Hamas war become a wider conflict in the Middle East?Regional players could be dragged into the Israel-Hamas war – or help with resolving the crisis, says this Flinders University international relations lecturer.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: Parents, don’t mistake dyslexia for a vision problemOctober is Dyslexia Awareness Month and debunking myths about the learning disability can be crucial to help children avoid a traumatic experience during their formal education years, says Kuala Lumpur-based health journalist Loh Foon Fong.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: Tokyo’s Shibuya wants to cancel Halloween. That's a mistakeA widely celebrated spooky-season festival has received an eviction notice, says the Bloomberg Opinion's Gearoid Reidy.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕