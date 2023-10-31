Commentary: What I learnt from taking the Chinese O-Level exam at age 30

That time finally came when I set my sights on sitting for the 2023 Chinese Language O-Level examinations at the age of 30. My passing grade of B4 was the result of an 18-month journey. It felt as though as I lost the ability to communicate. My thoughts were sluggish and my speech slurred. Reactions to my poor choice of words or sentence construction were tempting invitations to switch back to my dominant language, English.

Such wisdom was bestowed to me by one of my many mentors, who include family, friends and strangers I met online. While coming from all walks of life, a common trait among these “teachers” was their patience in allowing me to make mistakes as I tried my best to communicate with them in Mandarin.

I can attest this theory holds true. Through consistent self-study, I went from not knowing the Chinese character for “chicken” to writing a 900-word composition for my O-Level exam. Commentary: Singaporean who speaks 11 languages should inspire even those who struggle with our mother tongue

Arranging these interviews and researching the topics beforehand had to be done bilingually or in Mandarin, which motivated me to keep studying the language.The stories from Mr Tan and many other multilinguals whom I have spoken to all echo a simple truth. There is so much more to life when we can experience it in more than one language.

When we align our goals with how we derive joy from learning, our enthusiasm trumps what seems challenging, and we put in the effort because we believe it is worth it.

