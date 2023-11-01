Commentary: Resisting the urge to say ‘I told you so’ to scam victims

Online scams have left many grappling with financial losses. In September, at least 43 victims lost S$1.2 million (US$875,000) after beingIn my practice, I see the aftermath - often a harsh and painful reality, not only for the victims but also their families.
Retired seniors who fell prey to easy money-making schemes lost the savings they toiled for their entire working lives, and now have to deal with the financial uncertainties of the days ahead. The consequential financial hardship is a constant reminder of their ordeal, making it hard for them to move past the scam.
Family support plays a pivotal role in the healing process for victims. In many cases, families unite, providing both emotional solace and assistance with financial setbacks. Worse, if family members themselves endure financial setbacks because of the scams, the tension in relationships can escalate dramatically.
Consulting with financial advisors to craft a recovery strategy can alleviate stress and apprehension. Engaging with mental health experts like counsellors and psychologists can equip victims with effective coping mechanisms.Above all, it's vital for the individual to come to terms with the losses and stark truths. Yes, they should accept that they made mistakes but also recognise that the vicious cycle of self-blame and sadness won't aid in progression.
At a roundtable on combating scams in May, I voiced my apprehensions and scepticism about the true feasibility of preventing scams. Relying solely on public education isn't sufficient. Everyone, including experts in the field, remains susceptible, particularly amid hectic schedules, multi-tasking, and moments of human oversight., that preventing scams is not only the responsibility of consumers but also of industry stakeholders.
