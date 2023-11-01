Commentary: Resisting the urge to say ‘I told you so’ to scam victims

Online scams have left many grappling with financial losses. In September, at least 43 victims lost S$1.2 million (US$875,000) after beingIn my practice, I see the aftermath - often a harsh and painful reality, not only for the victims but also their families.

Retired seniors who fell prey to easy money-making schemes lost the savings they toiled for their entire working lives, and now have to deal with the financial uncertainties of the days ahead. The consequential financial hardship is a constant reminder of their ordeal, making it hard for them to move past the scam.

Family support plays a pivotal role in the healing process for victims. In many cases, families unite, providing both emotional solace and assistance with financial setbacks. Worse, if family members themselves endure financial setbacks because of the scams, the tension in relationships can escalate dramatically.

Consulting with financial advisors to craft a recovery strategy can alleviate stress and apprehension. Engaging with mental health experts like counsellors and psychologists can equip victims with effective coping mechanisms.Above all, it's vital for the individual to come to terms with the losses and stark truths. Yes, they should accept that they made mistakes but also recognise that the vicious cycle of self-blame and sadness won't aid in progression.

At a roundtable on combating scams in May, I voiced my apprehensions and scepticism about the true feasibility of preventing scams. Relying solely on public education isn't sufficient. Everyone, including experts in the field, remains susceptible, particularly amid hectic schedules, multi-tasking, and moments of human oversight., that preventing scams is not only the responsibility of consumers but also of industry stakeholders.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: Will Israel-Hamas war become a wider conflict in the Middle East?Regional players could be dragged into the Israel-Hamas war – or help with resolving the crisis, says this Flinders University international relations lecturer.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: Parents, don’t mistake dyslexia for a vision problemOctober is Dyslexia Awareness Month and debunking myths about the learning disability can be crucial to help children avoid a traumatic experience during their formal education years, says Kuala Lumpur-based health journalist Loh Foon Fong.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Commentary: Britney Spears' new memoir reminds us how destructive child stardom can beThe star details in her memoir how the constant public scrutiny of her body and physical appearance, being valued for her sexuality and treated as a commodity have characterised her entire life.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: What I learnt from taking the Chinese O-Level exam at age 30Having taken Chinese as a simplified module in secondary school and given up on his mother tongue since, documentary storyteller Ong Kah Jing (OKJ) has overcome the notion that learning languages as a working adult is too difficult.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: America, Iran and the threat of a wider war in the Middle EastNone of the Middle East’s big powers wants further conflict but it could happen nonetheless, says the Financial Times' Gideon Rachman.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: CPF Board warns of e-mail scam requesting employee wage informationThe Board has made a police report and has received 12 reported cases so far. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕