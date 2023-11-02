Commentary: Overdue promotions are driving away good employees

Employers should take this as a splash of cold water in the face - they’re getting promotions wrong, and losing the very people they most want to keep. But I wonder if the kinetic force expelling newly promoted workers is less of a pull and more of a push. In other words, a recruiter’s siren song is less to blame than the frustrating promotion practices at many companies.By the time the long-desired new title is awarded, the employee is so fed up they have one foot out the door.

Employers who string along ambitious employees with promises of advancement and opportunity, but only follow through when those workers get an outside offer, are setting themselves up for disappointment.

Many learn by watching their own bosses - who often model bad habits. The result is that an employee who felt confident and competent in her old role might feel she’s been left to sink or swim on her own.

The last couple of years have been especially good to employees who were willing to jump ship. And many HR departments have rules limiting the percentage increase an employee can get, even with a promotion.

In a much-cited paper, Matthew Bidwell, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, found that external hires got paid 18 per cent more than newly promoted internal candidates, even though external hires initially performed worse as they got up to speed. (Before you rush to dust off your resume, Bidwell warns that external moves can be a bit of a double-edged sword.

