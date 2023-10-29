Commentary: Most data lives in the cloud. What if it lived under the sea?

New: You can now listen to articles.JOONDALUP, Australia: Where is the text you’re reading right now? In one sense, it lives “on the internet” or “in the cloud”, just like your favourite social media platform or the TV show you might stream tonight.. Each of these centres is whirring, buzzing and beeping around the clock, to store, process and communicate vast amounts of data and provide services to hungry consumers..

A two-year follow-up experiment began in 2018. A total of 864 servers, in a 12m by 3m tubular structure, were sunk 35m deep off the Orkney Islands in Scotland. Data centres in the ocean can dissipate heat in the surrounding water. Microsoft’s centre uses a small amount of electricity for cooling, while Subsea Cloud’s design has an entirely passive cooling system.Commentary: Where do data centres fit into Singapore's vision of green growth?

Another reason for the increased reliability may have been the complete absence of humans, which prevents the possibility of human error impacting the equipment. Moving data centres into the ocean makes them physically more difficult for hackers or saboteurs to access. It can also make it easier for companies to address “data sovereignty” concerns, in which certain countries require certain data to be stored within their borders rather than transmitted overseas. headtopics.com

The Microsoft findings also showed the submerged data centre provided habitat to marine life, much like a shipwreck: “Crabs and fish began to gather around the vessel within 24 hours. We were delighted to have created a home for those creatures.”

Commentary: Here’s why Iran is unlikely to attack Israel, despite its inflammatory rhetoricThere are calls from the hardline faction to official declare war against Israel and enter the conflict in Gaza. But Iranian authorities do not have a death wish, says Deakin University professor of Middle East politics Shahram Akbarzadeh. Read more ⮕

Commentary: South China Sea isn’t the place to play ‘game of chicken’After Chinese and Philippine vessels collided off the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, one question arises: Is this the one that triggers a US-China clash? RSIS’ Collin Koh weighs in. Read more ⮕

Commentary: Forward SG report envisages a more inclusive Singapore - but the country must stay competitiveGreater assurance and collectivism are the way forward for Singapore, but we must also strive to sustain competitiveness, says Terence Ho of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. Read more ⮕

Commentary: His son's election run could tarnish Jokowi’s legacyFamily drama rarely translates into good politics as Indonesia already knows all too well, says ex-journalist Warief Djajanto Basorie. Read more ⮕

Commentary: Should commuters be banned from watching loud videos on their phones while on public transport?Loud videos or music from handphones on public transport may not just be annoying, but hazardous to your health, says the Singapore Kindness Movement’s Dr William Wan. Read more ⮕

Singapore supports humanitarian aid, calls for protection of civilian lives in Gaza: Ambassador to UNSINGAPORE - Singapore has expressed its support for the efforts of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to sustain the flow of humanitarian aid and calls for all innocent civilian lives to be protected in Gaza, said Singapore's Ambassador to the UN Burhan Gafoor. Read more ⮕