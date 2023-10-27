Commentary: Joe Biden’s unsung shift on China

US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Nov 14, 2022. (Photo: AFP/File/Saul Loeb)threatened to spiral out of control. The odds are that the giants will relapse into high tension, or worse. In the meantime, they are becoming

Were China still refusing to take America’s calls - as was the case five months ago - that risk would be greater. It remains far too high as it is. There can be no downside to spelling out face-to-face to Wang the costs of a spiralling conflagration.Joe Biden will get little credit for putting US-China relations on a less perilous footing. That is partly because it generates few headlines.

America's shooting down in February of the Chinese spy balloon was a gift to caricaturists of America's tendency to inflate threats. The only upside was to Pelosi's domestic brand. Yet the chief blame for the freeze in bilateral relations belonged to China.

It is one thing to stifle people’s freedom of movement in a larger cause. It is another to pivot to herd immunity without explanation. The lockdowns triggered the country’s angriest disaffection in years and damped the economy’s animal spirits. Investors detest few things more than uncertainty.

The second change has thus been the speed with which the US has tightened its latticework of Asia-Pacific ties. Biden has re-established defence co-operation with the Philippines, launched a strategic partnership with Vietnam, encouraged Japan to double its defence spending, brokered a at Camp David, and turned the Quad group with India, Australia and Japan into a feature of the landscape. There is also the 2021 AUKUS nuclear submarine deal with Australia and the United Kingdom.

The important point is that China has at least temporarily lost that swagger about its ultimate destiny. All of which adds up to a greater readiness to talk.

