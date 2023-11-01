Commentary: From Gaza to Ukraine, the UN is fast becoming irrelevant

But the assembly had first rejected an amendment sponsored by Canada. It would have added that the UN also “unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas” and demands the immediate release of all hostages. As passed, the resolution therefore doesn’t mention Hamas, the hostages or Israel’s right to self-defence.
Well, you may say, that’s just the General Assembly. The real action at the UN is in the Security Council, the body of five permanent and 10 rotating members that can dispatch troops to make or keep peace in trouble spots. But that forum has become the diplomatic version of a mud-wrestling fight between the Western democracies among the five veto-wielding powers - the United States, United Kingdom and France - and the autocratic axis of Russia and China.
Other countries, especially those in the so-called Global South, are trying to stay out of this geopolitical brawl and throwing up their hands in exasperation. Gabon, a rotating member of the council, voted for both the American and Russian texts, just to get something done. “We regret that antagonism within this council” makes any progress impossible, as Gabon’s representative Lily Stella Ngyema-Ndong phrased it diplomatically.
And yet idealist internationalism rests on the aspiration of rising above our differences. It has a long and venerable tradition, embodied most famously in Woodrow Wilson, the US president who reluctantly entered World War I but then decided to"make the world safe for democracy".
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕