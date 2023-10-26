Commentary: For everyone’s sake, companies must stop manipulating their emission reports

While there are several international standards to guide carbon emissions accounting, gaps that can result in greenwashing remain. (Photo: AFP/File/Hendrik Schmidt)The first UN Global Stocktake Report published in September gave a damning report card for global climate efforts.

Scope Two emissions are indirect emissions from purchased electricity consumed by the end-user. Take, for example, the electricity that powers the fans and lights in your kitchen. Ideally, companies should report emissions across all three scopes, which would ensure a clear picture of companies’ carbon footprint and allow regulators to hold them accountable.In reality, companies report Scope One and Two emissions, falling short of Scope Three. Scope Three emissions are difficult to track and trace, especially for companies with complex webs of global supply chains.

The lack of mandatory reporting for Scope Three emissions provides a loophole for companies to strategically transfer their Scope One and Two emissions to Scope Three. This could take the form of outsourcing production to overseas suppliers in countries with poor carbon emissions regulations. headtopics.com

Because there is no universally accepted methodology for carbon accounting, major polluters can also cherry-pick their favourable comparison points and calculation methods to create the illusion of progress in reducing their emissions. It’s like choosing your worst photo as the “before” in a before-and-after transformation to make the “after” look more impressive.

Other methods include using innovative legal structures, like joint ventures, to minimise their reported emissions. In such arrangements, large polluters can claim minimal emissions by asserting that they do not have operational control of the polluting assets, even if they continue to use them 24/7. headtopics.com

