Commentary: America, Iran and the threat of a wider war in the Middle East

For the Biden administration, that threat of a wider war is now regarded as the central challenge in the entire crisis. As one Washington insider puts it: “All the countries involved have thresholds that, if crossed, will make them believe they have to act. But nobody really knows what the other side’s threshold is.”Over the weekend, Iran issued a clear threat that its own threshold is getting closer.
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, has threatened Lebanon with “devastation”, if Israel is attacked from its territory. But if Hezbollah is in danger of destruction, Iran could send in troops from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to fight alongside its ally. At that point, Israel might decide to strike the IRGC in Iran, as well as in Lebanon.
The US Navy would attempt to reopen the strait. But that might lead Iran and its proxies to hit back. The US has troops and facilities all over the region that could be targeted - including in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Syria and Iraq.One Iran-backed force that the Americans are watching with particular concern are the Houthis in Yemen - who were targeted in a brutal war with Saudi Arabia. Houthi forces fired rockets towards Israel last week.
Not everybody in the region is panicking. In Riyadh last week, I found some well-placed Saudis asserting confidently that this was just another crisis in a historically unstable region. The kingdom’s ambitious modernisation agenda -
