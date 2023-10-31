ComChest looking to return $360,000 donation from now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX

The donation had been made in support of the President’s Challenge and ComChest through the Sentosa Golden Jubilee Charity Golf event held in August 2022. It added that it has been monitoring the situation for further developments in consultation with its legal advisers.

Bankman-Fried has been on trial in New York City since early October for seven counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, which heBefore the FTX’s collapse, Bankman-Fried and his associates were darlings of the philanthropic world, and the FTX Foundation was reported to have donated close to US$200 million (S$273 million) to a host of political and charitable causes.

ComChest received $30,000, while the President’s Challenge – which was started by former President S R Nathan in 2000 to help the less fortunate – received over $350,000.

