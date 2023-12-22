COE prices fall in Singapore, but analysts warn of further volatility

Premiums for Certificates of Entitlement have fallen after peaking in October. Analysts tell CNA why prices dipped and what to expect in the coming months. SINGAPORE: Those in the market for a new car may have been tempted to take the plunge this week when Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices fell after repeatedly breaking records. But buyers might want to hold off on making a beeline to their nearest showroom.

Analysts told CNA that prices could dip further, albeit in a volatile market – and perhaps not soon enough for those who need a fresh set of wheels now. Prices fell across all categories on Wednesday (Dec 20), with Category B, for larger and more powerful cars, at S$110,001 (US$82,600) – down more than S$20,000 from the previous bidding exercise. To be sure, prices are still much higher than they were in 2018 and 2019, when Category A was below S$30,000. “There’s going to be a lot of volatility in the short run," said transport economist Walter Theseir





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Refining the COE System: Suggestions from the PublicRecord-high Certificates of Entitlement (COE) premiums have hit the headlines in recent times, and while efforts have been made to increase the supply and bring down prices, the question remains: What more can be done to the existing system to make the prices of premiums less volatile?

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Can Singapore host major sporting events?Former Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay discuss the possibility of Singapore hosting major sporting events and which events it should target.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore opposition lawmakers vote against Bill allowing President, ministers to hold international rolesOpposition lawmakers from the Workers’ Party and Progress Singapore Party raised concerns around the potential for conflict of interest as well as the impact on official duties.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Changi Cottage: A Historical Stay in SingaporeHolidaymakers staying at Changi Cottage can now learn more about Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s life and work at the place where the founding prime minister developed plans for a newly independent Singapore in 1965.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Lylo Introduces Short-Term Car Rental Service in SingaporeLylo has introduced a short-term car rental service in Singapore to cater to customers who prioritize convenience. The service includes options for child booster seats and car delivery. Lylo also offers car-care packs to enhance the rental experience, including handy gadgets and essentials. This move is aimed at meeting the demands of millennial and Gen Z customers, who are driving the car-sharing boom in Singapore.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singapore Parliament Approves Legal Framework for President and Ministers to Hold International RolesParliament in Singapore has approved a legal framework allowing the President and ministers to hold roles in foreign and global organizations in their private capacities, if it is in the national interest.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »