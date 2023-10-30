Co-founder of tech company Slack says success is born out of failure

Crispina Robert has a chat with its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson on what building a successful business is like, what he looks for when he hires and what's his favourite emoji on Slack. Crispina Robert has a chat with its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson on what building a successful business is like, what he looks for when he hires and what's his favourite emoji on Slack.

Top among the discrimination complaints that TAFEP (Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices) receives is discrimination around nationality, followed by age. Next year, legislation will come into place, taking offenders to task. But where are the grey areas and what kinds of processes do companies have to put in place? Faith Li, general manager of the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) gives an outline on this episode.