Cleaner sentenced to 10 years in jail for drug trafficking

The crimes were uncovered when CNB intercepted a drug delivery and replaced the substances with mock drugs for the pair to collect. The pair began collecting an assortment of drugs and stashing them in their cleaners' storeroom as it was a secure location for them. Their crimes unravelled when the authorities arrested a man who was to pass heroin and methamphetamine to the pair.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau replaced the drugs with mock drugs before arranging for their collection, nabbing the cleaner and his supervisor when they came to pick the illicit substances up. The cleaner, 25-year-old Malaysian Devendran Shanugam, was sentenced to 10 years' jail and 10 strokes of the cane on Monday (Nov 20). He pleaded guilty to two charges of attempted possession of drugs with common intention for the purpose of trafficking. The court heard that Devendran got to know his accomplice, 29-year-old Malaysian Tiben Raj Anbalagan, when they worked together in a cleaning company





