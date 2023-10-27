Civilian volunteers matter to SAF as it is a conscript military: Ng Eng Hen

Lawyer Kala Anandarajah (left) and psychiatrist Adjunct Assistant Professor Jerome Goh are among professionals who have volunteered their expertise to SAF.
The lawyer joined the second External Review Panel on Singapore Armed Forces Safety (ERPSS) in 2017, in the wake of a training incident where a Bionix infantry fighting vehicle reversed and mounted a Land Rover,Since then, she has helped come up with new measures to keep soldiers safe when they operate large vehicles. This includes using rear-view cameras in such vehicles, and having a communication system between the driver and a soldier behind him.
That civilian volunteers are involved in various aspects of the SAF provide comfort and assurance to the general public, particularly as the SAF is a conscript military that draws the bulk of its forces from NS and NSmen, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. headtopics.com
Such thinking was why Mindef and the SAF decided after a spate of accidents years back that it would form the ERPSS, rather than decide internally how it would tighten safety standards. He noted that the ERPSS has conducted 32 visits to units across the SAF since its inception in 2013, and gave valuable feedback that has strengthened its safety systems.
Ms Anandarajah, who is in her mid-50s, said that as a mother she can empathise with and raise the concerns that fellow parents of NSFs may have. Another professional who has used his expertise to give back to the SAF is Adjunct Assistant Professor Jerome Goh. headtopics.com
“If we can do something to help make the support system better, to make the transition easier, then they (NSFs) can focus on what they need to do in the service,” said Prof Goh, who has been a member of the SAF Psychiatry Specialist Advisory Board (PSAB) since 2017.