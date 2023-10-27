Civilian volunteers matter to SAF as it is a conscript military: Ng Eng Hen

Lawyer Kala Anandarajah (left) and psychiatrist Adjunct Assistant Professor Jerome Goh are among professionals who have volunteered their expertise to SAF.

The lawyer joined the second External Review Panel on Singapore Armed Forces Safety (ERPSS) in 2017, in the wake of a training incident where a Bionix infantry fighting vehicle reversed and mounted a Land Rover,Since then, she has helped come up with new measures to keep soldiers safe when they operate large vehicles. This includes using rear-view cameras in such vehicles, and having a communication system between the driver and a soldier behind him.

That civilian volunteers are involved in various aspects of the SAF provide comfort and assurance to the general public, particularly as the SAF is a conscript military that draws the bulk of its forces from NS and NSmen, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. headtopics.com

Such thinking was why Mindef and the SAF decided after a spate of accidents years back that it would form the ERPSS, rather than decide internally how it would tighten safety standards. He noted that the ERPSS has conducted 32 visits to units across the SAF since its inception in 2013, and gave valuable feedback that has strengthened its safety systems.

Ms Anandarajah, who is in her mid-50s, said that as a mother she can empathise with and raise the concerns that fellow parents of NSFs may have. Another professional who has used his expertise to give back to the SAF is Adjunct Assistant Professor Jerome Goh. headtopics.com

“If we can do something to help make the support system better, to make the transition easier, then they (NSFs) can focus on what they need to do in the service,” said Prof Goh, who has been a member of the SAF Psychiatry Specialist Advisory Board (PSAB) since 2017.

Read more:

The Straits Times »

27yo becomes 1st SG female to complete SAF commando courseThe Ranger course is one of the toughest SAF training programmes. Her triumph has opened doors for women in the Singaporean military Read more ⮕

Former President Halimah Yacob conferred Order of Temasek, the highest civilian honourShe will receive the award from her successor, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, at the National Awards Investiture Read more ⮕

Former president Halimah Yacob awarded Singapore’s highest civilian honourShe tops the list of National Award recipients. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore's former President Halimah Yacob awarded nation's highest civilian honourSINGAPORE — Singapore's former President Halimah Yacob has been conferred the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction), the nation's highest civilian honour. Read more ⮕

First Singaporean woman Ranger overcomes family’s worries she couldn’t tough it outAt first, Captain Yap Hui Jun’s family and friends were not entirely on board with her decision to take on the Singapore Armed Force (SAF) Ranger course, one of the toughest small unit leadership courses in the SAF. But their eventual... Read more ⮕

Singapore Art Week, Art SG return in 2024 with spotlights on pioneer and mid-career S’pore artistsSAW 2024 will feature Tang Da Wu, Teo Eng Seng, Charles Lim and Simryn Gill. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕