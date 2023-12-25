Chua Triplets Celebrate First Christmas and Birthday

In their first year of life, the Chua triplets have starred in a government commercial on television and joined a medical conference. On Christmas Eve, Gareth, Kenneth and Seth celebrated their first Christmas and an early first birthday with a party for family and friends. Their parents describe their conception as a medical miracle.





