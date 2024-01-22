Christopher Lee on Reasoning vs. Corporal Punishment in Parenting

Christopher Lee and his wife Fann Wong believe in using reasoning instead of corporal punishment to discipline their son Zed. They believe that by showing love and care, Zed will understand right from wrong and take responsibility for his actions.





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Long Island' Reclamation: Imported Sand Must Be Sourced from Legally Permissible Areas, Says Desmond LeeImporters seeking to bring reclamation sand to Singapore must abide by the laws and regulations of the source countries, including sourcing sand from legally permissible areas, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee. Importers must also obtain the proper export documentation and permits from the relevant authorities and comply with local environmental regulations.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Inflation to hopefully come down further though 'much will depend on external environment', says PM LeePrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on every Singaporean to come together to fulfil the nation’s aspirations, and secure a bright future for Singapore.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

PM Lee Hsien Loong Calls for Unity in New Year MessageSingapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urges Singaporeans to come together and strengthen their shared identity and nationhood in the face of rapid change and upcoming leadership transition.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singapore's Economy Grows 1.2% in 2023, PM Lee Highlights Challenges AheadSingapore's economy grew 1.2% in 2023, avoiding a recession, according to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's New Year message for 2024. However, he highlighted the challenges ahead due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore's Economy Grows 2.8% in Q4 2023, PM Lee Expects 1-3% Growth in 2024Singapore's economy expanded 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, beating expectations. PM Lee expects the economy to grow by 1-3% in 2024, depending on the external environment.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead in Apparent SuicideLee Sun-kyun, the actor from Parasite, was found dead in a Seoul park. He had been accused of drug use and left an apparent suicide note. Investigations are ongoing.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »