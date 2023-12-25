Christmas Celebrations Around the World

People around the world celebrated Christmas on Dec 25 by wearing Santa caps and participating in various activities. However, the holiday was overshadowed by conflicts such as Israel's war on Hamas and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, people still found ways to celebrate and spread joy.





5-year-old with late stage cancer looks forward to a special Christmas around family, friendsThis Christmas season will be a special one for five-year-old Elton Teo, who has plans to spend it with his close friends and family.

Nostalgia for Singapore's Christmas Light-UpsLooking back at the history of Christmas light-ups in Singapore's Orchard Road and the nostalgia associated with it.

Elaborate Christmas display brings joy to Bedok residentsResidents of Bedok in Singapore gather for their annual Christmas neighbourhood party, featuring an elaborate Christmas display and various activities for children.

The Pressure of Christmas Gifting and Gift WasteThe pressure of Christmas gifting has fuelled a multi-billion-dollar cycle of gift waste. Cherie Tseng, chief operations officer at a local fintech company, weighs in.

Chua Triplets Celebrate First Christmas and BirthdayThe Chua triplets, who have starred in a government commercial and joined a medical conference, celebrated their first Christmas and an early first birthday with a party. Their parents describe their conception as a medical miracle.

Gaza war casts a shadow over Christmas in BethlehemA pall of gloom descended over Bethlehem on Christmas Eve as the Gaza war weighed heavily on the biblical city in the occupied West Bank and the usual crowds of pilgrims stayed away.

