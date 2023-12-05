Chinese Superstar Fan Bingbing Talks About Love and Relationships

For Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing, getting into a romantic relationship is not the highest on her to-do list right now, she told AsiaOne in a recent interview while in town last week to receive the Cinema Icon Award at the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF). "I think love is important, but it's not everything in a person's life. To me, love is a spiritual connection between two people… To have someone who really knows and understands you, that is very important.

"If you have it, it's your blessing. But even if you don't have it, I think for women nowadays, they can also live a rich and fulfilling life," the 42-year-old shared.When asked if there is a possibility that she may settle down soon, Bingbing expressed that while she has no plans, she doesn't deny the possibility. She said: "This cannot be said for sure. There are no plans, it depends on whether I meet the one, and whether there is compatibility between u





