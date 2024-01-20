Chinese Premier Calls for Global Cooperation at World Economic Forum

At the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized China's desire to enhance global cooperation in the economic field. However, many in the audience were looking for more details on Beijing's plans to achieve this goal, including deeper reforms and new policies to support business in China.

Concerns were raised about China's property sector, slower export activity, youth unemployment, limited domestic demand, and the impact of an ageing society on the demographic profile





