Chinese nationals in Singapore seek solutions after cases of frozen remittances

Sushi chef Li Chang Jiang sent thousands of dollars to his daughter in China seven months ago using Samlit Moneychanger's services. He and his family still have no access to that money — around S$21,000 (US$15,800) — which is about six months of his salary. The issue has prompted the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to instruct remittance companies to suspend money transfers to China through non-bank and non-card channels.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine boat and Chinese coast guard ship collide in South China SeaA Philippine boat and a Chinese coast guard ship collided near a hotly contested reef on Dec 10, with both countries trading blame for the latest such confrontation in the disputed South China Sea.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

China Expected to Become World's Largest Economy, says Singapore's Health MinisterSingapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung predicts that China will surpass other countries to become the largest economy in the world by the end of the decade. He also highlights the potential for China's GDP per capita to reach that of a developed country. Despite its current economic challenges, China still has room for growth due to its relatively low per capita income compared to the US.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Visa Exemption Agreement Between Singapore and China Boosts Flight Ticket SearchesSearches for flight tickets increased by 90% after the visa exemption agreement between Singapore and China was announced. The agreement aims to provide greater convenience and boost direct flight connectivity between the two countries. Singapore and China are working on implementing the scheme in early 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore to discuss increasing direct flights with ChinaThe Singapore government plans to speak with Chinese officials about increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries to support a new visa exemption regime.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

New Singapore-China Visa-Free Travel Agreement Draws Mixed ReactionsTravelling to visit family in China was a hassle during Covid-19 restrictions. The new Singapore-China visa-free travel agreement brings joy to those with families in China. Experts don't expect a significant influx of Chinese tourists.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore Remittance Companies Directed to Suspend Use of Non-Bank Channels for Transfers to ChinaRemittance companies in Singapore have been directed to suspend the use of non-bank and non-card channels when providing cross-border money transfer services to China for the next three months. This decision comes after numerous reports of frozen remittances through such channels.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »