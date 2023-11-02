Chinese groom goes viral for looking absolutely miserable at his wedding to much older bride

Of course, that's not an issue at all… if only the groom had even the slightest of smiles on his big day.According to reports, the wedding was completely paid for by the bride’s family, with the groom’s family receiving 100K yuan (S$18K) in dowry."Marriage is supposed to be between two willing parties. If you're not happy being with someone, you should give it serious thought, even if it involves a lot of money!" read one comment.

“He looks like he has given up on life” was another popular comment, with netizens having a field day taking jabs at the miserable-looking groom.Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with TODAY to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Some Chinese institutions borrow at 50% rate as liquidity squeezedSHANGHAI : Overnight borrowing costs for some Chinese financial institutions jumped to as high as 50 per cent on Tuesday, as a month-end scramble for cash squeezed liquidity and stressed money markets.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Commentary: What I learnt from taking the Chinese O-Level exam at age 30Having taken Chinese as a simplified module in secondary school and given up on his mother tongue since, documentary storyteller Ong Kah Jing (OKJ) has overcome the notion that learning languages as a working adult is too difficult.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Thai police bust $45m gold scam, arrest four Chinese ‘kingpins’BANGKOK – Thai police say they have busted a 1.2 billion baht (S$45.5 million) online gold investment scam run by four Chinese nationals and 22 Thai accomplices. Details of the bust were revealed at a Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) press conference on...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: 57-year-old Chinese-Chilean table tennis player wins over crowd at Pan American GamesSANTIAGO, Chile: Table tennis player Zeng Zhiying left China all alone for an adventure in Chile in 1989.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Thai police bust $45m gold scam, arrest four Chinese ‘kingpins’Police say the Chinese nationals hired Thais to open three companies to help them launder money. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: US House panel seeks ban on federal purchases of Chinese dronesThe U.S. House of Representatives' China committee will introduce a bill to ban the U.S. government from buying Chinese drones, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕