Chinese Father Uses AI to Create Avatar of Deceased Son

At a quiet cemetery in eastern China, bereaved father Seakoo Wu pulled out his phone, placed it on a gravestone and played a recording of his son. They were words that the late student never spoke, but brought into being with artificial intelligence. Stricken by grief, Wu and his wife have joined a growing number of Chinese people turning to AI technology to create lifelike avatars of their departed loved ones.

Ultimately, Wu wants to build a fully realistic replica that behaves just like his dead son but dwells in virtual reality





