Chinese Company Develops Nuclear-Powered Battery That Lasts 50 Years

A company in China has developed a nuclear-powered battery that can last for 50 years without recharging. The battery, called BV100, is smaller than a coin and can be used in extreme conditions. It harnesses energy released by nuclear isotopes and converts it into electrical power using semiconductors. The company, Betavolt Technology, plans to mass-produce the battery by the end of this year.





