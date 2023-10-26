Chinese asset managers apply to launch first commercial property-backed REITs

Earlier this month, China's securities regulator expanded the REITs scheme to include consumer-related commercial properties, such as shopping malls and department stores, as part of the government's efforts to help the ailing real estate market.

China Asset Management submitted applications for two products backed by so-called"consumption-related infrastructure projects", while Harvest Fund Management and CICC Fund submitted one each, according to filings on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges on Thursday.

The first batch of REITs submitted are backed by properties originally owned by SCPG Holdings Co. Ltd., WuMart Commerce, Shanghai Xingxiumao Commercial Management, and the commercial unit of China Resources Land, according to exchange information. headtopics.com

China's REITs scheme was first introduced in 2020, with limited to infrastructure projects such as tollways and logistics centres. The programme was later expanded to include affordable rental housing projects in 2022.

