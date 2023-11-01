HEAD TOPICS

China vice sci-tech minister to attend UK AI security summit -state media

BEIJING : China's Vice Minister of Science and Technology Wu Zhaohui will lead a delegation to Wednesday's artificial intelligence (AI) security summit in Britain, Chinese state television said, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

