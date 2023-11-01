China, US and EU agree to work together on AI safety at UK summit

In a first for Western efforts to manage its safe development, a Chinese vice minister joined US and EU leaders and tech bosses such as Elon Musk and ChatGPT's Sam Altman at Bletchley Park, home of Britain's World War Two code-breakers. More than 25 countries present, including the United States and China, as well as the EU, signed a"Bletchley Declaration" saying countries needed to work together and establish a common approach on oversight.
Wu Zhaohui, China's vice minister of science and technology, told the opening session of the two-day summit that Beijing was ready to increase collaboration on AI safety to help build an international"governance framework".Fears about the impact AI could have on economies and society took off in November last year when Microsoft-backed OpenAI made ChatGPT available to the public.
Governments and officials are now trying to chart a way forward alongside AI companies which fear being weighed down by regulation before the technology reaches its full potential. While the European Union has focused its AI oversight on data privacy and surveillance and their potential impact on human rights, the British summit is looking at so-called existential risks from highly capable general-purpose models called"frontier AI".
British digital minister Michelle Donelan said it was an achievement just to get so many key players in one room. She announced two further AI Safety Summits, one to be held in South Korea in six months and another in France six months after that.
