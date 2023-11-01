China, US and EU agree to work together on AI safety at UK summit

In a first for Western efforts to manage its safe development, a Chinese vice minister joined US and EU leaders and tech bosses such as Elon Musk and ChatGPT's Sam Altman at Bletchley Park, home of Britain's World War Two code-breakers. More than 25 countries present, including the United States and China, as well as the EU, signed a"Bletchley Declaration" saying countries needed to work together and establish a common approach on oversight.

Wu Zhaohui, China's vice minister of science and technology, told the opening session of the two-day summit that Beijing was ready to increase collaboration on AI safety to help build an international"governance framework".Fears about the impact AI could have on economies and society took off in November last year when Microsoft-backed OpenAI made ChatGPT available to the public.

Governments and officials are now trying to chart a way forward alongside AI companies which fear being weighed down by regulation before the technology reaches its full potential. While the European Union has focused its AI oversight on data privacy and surveillance and their potential impact on human rights, the British summit is looking at so-called existential risks from highly capable general-purpose models called"frontier AI".

British digital minister Michelle Donelan said it was an achievement just to get so many key players in one room. She announced two further AI Safety Summits, one to be held in South Korea in six months and another in France six months after that.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Britain publishes 'Bletchley Declaration' on AI safetyLONDON : Britain on Wednesday published a "Bletchley Declaration", agreed with countries including the United States and China, aimed at boosting global efforts to cooperate on artificial intelligence (AI) safety.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: England's May announces retirement from international dutyEngland wing Jonny May has announced his retirement from international rugby, having scored 36 tries in 78 tests, the 33-year-old announced on Tuesday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Team GB Olympic qualification may rest on Scotland losing to EnglandEngland's 3-2 defeat away by Belgium on Tuesday not only meant they slipped to third in their Women's Nations League group, but put Team GB's 2024 Olympic participation in jeopardy, and now leaves Scotland in a bizarre position.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Greenwood returns to Man City for assessment after head injury with EnglandEngland's Alex Greenwood was carried off the pitch on a stretcher following a clash of heads in their Women's Nations League defeat in Belgium on Tuesday, and will now return to Manchester City for assessment, her club said on Wednesday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: China finds foreign-funded meteorological observation points in sensitive sitesBEIJING — China has discovered illegal foreign government-funded meteorological detection sites around sensitive places including military compounds, its state security ministry said on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: President Xi Jinping says China's women must start 'new trend of family'Factors including high childcare costs have deterred many young Chinese women from having children. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕