China urges schools and nursing homes to adopt epidemic prevention measures

China’s National Health Commission is urging schools, childcare institutions and nursing homes to adopt epidemic prevention and control measures. Mycoplasma pneumonia has mainly been detected in the five to 14 age group, while the rest have been affected by different types of viruses, a disease control expert says.

National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said the growth in cases was being driven by the influenza virus as well as rhinoviruses, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and adenovirus. He urged medical facilities to provide timely and up-to-date information about demand for paediatric and fever outpatient services, and for schools to take adequate preventive measures





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US seeks China collaboration, with eye on national security: YellenWASHINGTON: The United States seeks to work with China on global challenges from climate change to debt distress, but will not compromise on areas like national security, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday (Nov 2).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

US seeks China collaboration, with eye on national security: YellenWASHINGTON: The United States seeks to work with China on global challenges from climate change to debt distress, but will not compromise on areas like national security, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday (Nov 2).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

US seeks collaboration with China with eye on national security: YellenWASHINGTON: The United States seeks to work with China on global challenges from climate change to debt distress, but will not compromise on areas like national security, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday (Nov 2).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China prepares to cremate 'the people's premier', lowers national flag amidst outpouring of griefBEIJING — China lowered the national flag at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Thursday (Nov 2) amid an outpouring of grief online as the country cremated former premier Li Keqiang, known as 'the people's premier' for his down-to-earth, hands-on leadership.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

China’s Customs scraps requirement for health status declarationsThe country adopted the quarantine declaration system in January 2020. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

China Expected to Become World's Largest Economy, says Singapore's Health MinisterSingapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung predicts that China will surpass other countries to become the largest economy in the world by the end of the decade. He also highlights the potential for China's GDP per capita to reach that of a developed country. Despite its current economic challenges, China still has room for growth due to its relatively low per capita income compared to the US.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »