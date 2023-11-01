HEAD TOPICS

China Tobacco discontinues Hengde Logistics Phase 1 lease: EC World Reit

pstrongThe lease has a term from 5 October 2020 to 31 December 2023./strong/p pEC World Reit revealed that China Tobacco will no longer continue the lease of 159,752-square-metre Hengde Logistics Phase 1 at Min Lian village in Dongzhou Industrial Park, Fuyang District, Hangzhou City.

