China to Mark Mao Zedong's Birth Anniversary with Low-Key Commemorations

When China marks Chairman Mao Zedong’s 130th birth anniversary on Dec 26, there will be no major fanfare despite the late leader’s revered status. Official commemorations will almost certainly evoke feelings of nostalgia, something the Communist Party of China (CPC) will want to carefully manage, especially at a time of growing disenchantment among an increasing proportion of the populace.

Mr Xi Jinping will lead the six other members of the CPC's Politburo Standing Committee – the pinnacle of power – to pay their respects at the Mao Mausoleum on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The local authorities at Mao's hometown of Shaoshan in landlocked Hunan province in central-south China will try to control the number of visitors to the Great Helmsman's birthplace. "Commemorations will be relatively low-key to prevent leftists and rightists from hijacking it and stirring up debate," a government insider told The Straits Times, requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to foreign media.





