China’s top general warns of resurgence of ‘Cold War mentality’, criticises US actions

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, he accused “some countries” – without naming them – of having a zero-sum mindset, forming cliques and promoting unilateralism through erecting barriers.

The US delegation is headed by Ms Xanthi Carras, principal director in the office of the deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, Taiwan and Mongolia. On Monday, Gen Zhang said the world should redouble its efforts to eliminate wars and conflicts, referencing the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“The top priority is to prevent regional hotspots from escalating,” he said, adding that the geopolitical situation today is “severe” – in part due to the efforts of “some countries” to interfere in others’ internal affairs and instigate “colour revolutions”, a term that China has used to describe movements to topple a government with the support of a foreign power.

"You cannot base your own safety on the insecurity of others, not to mention deliberately provoking on major sensitive issues," he said. "No matter who wants to separate Taiwan from China in any form, the Chinese military will never agree and will not show mercy."