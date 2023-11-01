China's smog-covered north on highest pollution alert as visibility drops

Northern province Hebei launched an anti-pollution emergency response, listing traffic safety controls for when necessary including suspending flight takeoffs and landings, temporarily closing highways and suspending ferries, China's meteorological bureau said in a notice.

Beijing said it would implement traffic control measures if the capital activates its highest air pollution warning. Experts said weak cold air currents from the north pole were a key factor behind the unusual weather.

Regional power consumption in late October was up five per cent compared with first half of the month, more significantly in the cement, brick and tile industries, worsening conditions, CCTV said.

