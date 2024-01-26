China's Provinces Set Modest 2024 Growth Targets After Missing Previous Goals

Many provinces in China, including Shanghai, have set modest 2024 economic growth targets after missing their previous goals. This suggests that a nationwide recovery to pre-pandemic levels would be difficult to achieve this year. Last year, China's GDP grew by 5.2%, meeting the government's target. However, at least 15 out of 31 provincial economies failed to meet their 2023 targets. Heilongjiang reported only 2.6% growth, Jiangxi posted 4.1% growth, and Henan missed its target by 1.9%.

Even Shanghai, recovering from COVID lockdowns, missed its growth target in 2023





