China's President Xi Jinping meets with US President Joe Biden at Apec forum

China's President Xi Jinping met with US President Joe Biden at the Apec forum in San Francisco. The four-hour meeting is seen as a positive step in improving the relationship between the two countries after a period of tension. Xi Jinping aims to avoid a potential Cold War and gain more access to US businesses.





US President Biden meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talksUS President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time in a year on Wednesday for talks that may ease friction between the two superpowers over military conflicts, drug-trafficking and artificial intelligence.

China willing to cooperate with US, manage differences: President Xi JinpingMr Xi’s call for more stable bilateral ties comes before a key visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Washington later this week. Read more at straitstimes.com.

President Xi Jinping says China's women must start 'new trend of family'Factors including high childcare costs have deterred many young Chinese women from having children. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Chinese President Xi Jinping to Dine with Top US Business Leaders in San FranciscoChinese President Xi Jinping is set to have dinner with top business leaders in San Francisco as he aims to attract American companies and address recent struggles in foreign investment. The dinner will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and follows talks between Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden and Xi Jinping to Meet for Talks on Military Conflicts and AIU.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to meet for talks that aim to ease tensions on military conflicts, drug-trafficking, and artificial intelligence. However, significant progress on economic differences may be delayed.

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Meet at Filoli Estate in CaliforniaChinese President Xi Jinping meets US President Joe Biden at the Filoli estate in Woodside, California. Biden shows Xi a picture of the Golden Gate Bridge.

