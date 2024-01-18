China's Population Declines for Second Year Amid Low Birth Rate and Covid-19 Deaths

China's population fell for a second consecutive year in 2023 due to a low birth rate and Covid-19 deaths. The total number of people in China dropped by 2.08 million, or 0.15%, to 1.409 billion. The country experienced a surge in Covid cases after lifting restrictions in December 2022. Total deaths rose 6.6% to 11.1 million, while new births fell 5.7% to 9.02 million.





