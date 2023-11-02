China's police detain brewery worker who urinated in malt container

The incident took place on Oct 19 at a Tsingtao factory in Pingdu, a city in the eastern province of Shandong. The Pingdu government's investigation team said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 1) that the worker was detained on Oct 22 for intentionally damaging company property.Another worker noticed the incident on a dashcam and uploaded a video on short-video platform Douyin, China's version of TikTok.

After the video went viral, the authorities sealed all the malt affected by the incident and removed it from the production process. The incident resonated with many Chinese consumers, who have long felt uneasy about the country's food safety standards due to a series of scandals over the past two decades.

Tsingtao, one of China's largest breweries, said in a statement published on microblogging platform Weibo that it had adopted measures to close what it called "loopholes in the management of raw material transportation".

These measures include fully enclosing trucks "so that there is no contact between personnel and raw materials throughout the process", and introducing a "behaviour recognition monitoring system" in the factory that is powered by artificial intelligence.

The statements from Tsingtao and the local government went viral on Weibo, with some users saying the damage to the company's brand was too late to reverse. "This (incident) has done too much harm to Tsingtao," user Silver Hook Grass wrote. "Food and beverage companies should find ways to manage the entire process (of production), otherwise a drop of urine can ruin a company."

