China's peak power demand may rise 12.1% this winter

Last winter's peak demand was 1,159 GW, according to previously released data from the National Energy Administration (NEA).

China's power demand in September rose by 9.9 per cent from a year earlier to 781,000 gigawatt hours (GWh), the NEA said earlier this month, as economic activity in the world's No. 2 economy picked up.

Hotter than normal temperatures have also contributed to higher electricity demand in the second half of the year, NEA spokesperson Zhang Xing told a press briefing. By comparison, this summer's record peak demand was about 50 GW higher than the previous summer, Zhang said, or a 3.6 per cent increase from last year's 1,390 GW. headtopics.com

While winter power supply is generally guaranteed, shortages are expected in Yunnan province, and there could be power shortages in Inner Mongolia, the official added. To ensure a stable supply of electricity this winter, Zhang said the NEA would ensure coal production remained at a high level, especially the production of high calorific value thermal coal in Yunnan and other regions.

Stocks at power plants should be kept at record highs of around 200 million metric tons, Zhang said. In October last year - following record domestic production - coal stocks stood at 170 million tons, according to NEA figures. headtopics.com

Guangdong, Hainan, and other major natural gas and power producing provinces are also urged to ensure a stable supply of natural gas. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

China's property foreclosures up by a third so far in 2023BEIJING : The number of property foreclosures in China rose 32.3 per cent in the first nine months of the year, according to a private survey, as home owners grappled with debt amid a property market slump and shaky economic recovery. Read more ⮕

More China companies buyback shares as Beijing seeks to stabilise marketSHANGHAI : More than 30 Chinese listed companies unveiled share buyback and purchase plans over the weekend while major mutual fund house E Fund Management Co said it would invest in its own product as Beijing steps up efforts to put a floor under a sliding stock market. Read more ⮕

Breast cancer screening 2023: Where to go for free or cheap mammogramsBreast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Singaporean women — almost one in 13 women in Singapore will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. The good news is that it can be detectable in many cases before it is too late. The key is to be conscientious about doing breast self-examinations and going for mammograms regularly. Read more ⮕

Talking Point 2023/2024 - Diabetes Part 2: How Can We Beat The Crisis?How does a country beat a silent killer that could potentially overwhelm our healthcare system if allowed to spiral out of control? Diana Ser uncovers the strategies and technologies that are available to help us fight back. Read more ⮕

2023 to be a record-breaking year for million-dollar flat transactionspstrongAs of 27 October, 369 million-dollar HDB flats have exchanged hands./strong/p pThe HDB resale market is likely to break its 2022 record for million-dollar flat transactions. Read more ⮕

China kickstarts Xiangshan Forum in absence of defence ministerBEIJING: China's biggest annual show of military diplomacy started on Sunday (Oct 29) although the Asian power is still missing a defence minister, who typically hosts this event. Read more ⮕