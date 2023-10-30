China's No. 2 military leader vows to develop military ties with US at forum

China's Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia attends the Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China on Oct 30, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Florence Lo)BEIJING: China's second-ranked military official, speaking at a military forum on Monday (Oct 30), vowed to develop military ties with the United States while accusing"some countries" of"creating turbulence" and trying to undermine Communist Party rule.
"Some countries deliberately create turbulence and interfere in other countries' internal affairs, and instigate colour revolutions," Zhang said, in a veiled attack at Western countries including the United States, which is increasingly coordinating with allies to curtail Beijing's military ambitions.
A colour revolution is a term the Chinese government uses to describe attempts to overthrow Communist Party rule. Zhang also accused"some countries" of holding on to a zero-sum game mentality and engaging in clique politics. headtopics.com
"Countries should not deliberately provoke other countries on major and sensitive issues such as Taiwan," he said, adding that Taiwan is China’s core interests, in comments directed at the United States.
The US defence department has sent a delegation led by Cynthia Xanthi Carras, China country director in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense. Many Western countries have either shunned the forum or are only sending small and low-level delegations, preferring instead to discuss international security issues at the Shangri-La Dialogue held annually in Singapore. headtopics.com
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.