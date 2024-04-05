China's Manufacturing Dominance in Clean Energy Industries Raises Concerns

China has extended its manufacturing domination to clean energy industries in recent years, alongside a global push for climate change action, but that is starting to worry the United States, Europe and others. Washington is especially concerned about “overcapacity”, where Chinese subsidies to industries such as solar, electric vehicles and batteries threaten to undercut these sectors in other countries.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has vowed to raise the issue in her talks with key Chinese officials this week.China is the world’s biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases driving climate change, such as carbon dioxide. It is also pouring billions into green energy and is set to dominate the world’s solar supply chain, according to Wood Mackenzie. A report by the analytics firm noted that China pumped more than US$130 billion (S$175 billion) into the solar industry in 202

China Manufacturing Clean Energy Solar Electric Vehicles Batteries Subsidies Overcapacity Greenhouse Gases Climate Change US Europe Concerns

