China’s Li Keqiang: a premier who governed in the President’s shadow

As the second highest-ranked official in the country after the President, he was supposed to be in charge of the Chinese economy, the second-largest in the world, and he was, for the first few years of his two five-year terms in office.
By the time Mr Li left office, he had little say over economic policy-making, which had been given over to Mr Xi’s trusted ally, the Harvard-trained Vice Premier Liu He, in 2018.When the Xi-Li administration took over the reins of the party in 2012 and the government in 2013, China’s economy was on the downward slide with mounting debt and severe industrial overcapacity left behind by the huge economic stimulus of the previous administration to counter the global financial crisis of 2008-09.
In defence of Mr Li, a retired government official who requested anonymity said: "He was the only (Chinese) premier with a PhD and in economics, and truly understands the economy." "He always struck me as very committed to China's development," Mr Bert Hofman, director of National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute, wrote in his Twitter post.
However, Mr Li sparked a debate on income inequality in May 2020, when he said that 600 million people in China earned less than the equivalent of US$140 (S$192) per month, meaning many Chinese were still finding it difficult to make ends meet.
Indeed, Mr Li was once considered a potential successor of Mr Hu, but lost out in the contest to Mr Xi.