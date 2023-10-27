China's Huawei reports modest revenue growth for first three quarters

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters near a Huawei store in Shanghai, China Sep 8, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File PhotoSHENZHEN: China's Huawei Technologies saw a slight uptick in revenue in the first three quarters of 2023, with the company citing growth in its digital power and cloud businesses as well as the growing competitiveness of its vehicle components unit.

In contrast to the modest rise in revenue, profit rose 177.8 per cent in the period to 73.05 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations. For the third quarter, revenue rose 1.5 per cent to 145.7 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations.Mate 60 series

That marks a comeback for Huawei, though from a low base, since their smartphone business has been hard hit by US export controls imposed against the company since 2019. Honor remained the biggest brand, with shipments of 11.8 million units and an 18 per cent market share, Counterpoint said. headtopics.com

