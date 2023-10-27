China’s former premier Li Keqiang dies of heart attack at age 68

The elite economist supported a more open market economy, advocating supply-side reforms in an approach dubbed “Likonomics”, which was never fully implemented.

“Comrade Li Keqiang, while resting in Shanghai in recent days, experienced a sudden heart attack on Oct 26 and after all-out efforts to revive him failed, died in Shanghai at 10 minutes past midnight on Oct 27,” state broadcaster CCTV reported. An obituary will be published later, it said.

Video clips of the speech, which went viral but were later censored from Chinese social media, were widely viewed as a coded criticism of Mr Xi’s policies. Some Chinese intellectuals and members of the liberal elite expressed shock and dismay on the semi-private WeChat channel over the death of a beacon of China’s liberal economic reform, with some saying it signalled the end of an era. headtopics.com

Dr Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, said: “All these types of people no longer exist any more in Chinese politics.” Mr Adam Ni, an independent China political analyst and author, described Mr Li as “a premier who stood powerless as China took a sharp turn away from reform and opening”.

“Xi will likely respect party tradition and lead public mourning for Li, as he has no reason to anger Li’s colleagues and supporters in the party, whose waning political influence is further weakened by his death,” said Mr Neil Thomas, fellow for Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Centre for China Analysis. headtopics.com

While studying law at the prestigious Peking University, Mr Li befriended ardent pro-democracy advocates, some of whom would become outright challengers to party control.

