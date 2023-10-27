China's former premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

Once viewed as a top Communist Party leadership contender, Li was sidelined in recent years by President Xi Jinping, who tightened his grip on power and steered the world's second-largest economy in a more statist direction.

"Comrade Li Keqiang, while resting in Shanghai in recent days, experienced a sudden heart attack on Oct 26 and after all-out efforts to revive him failed, died in Shanghai at 10 minutes past midnight on Oct 27," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Laying a wreath in August 2022 at a statue of Deng Xiaoping - the leader who brought transformational reform to China's economy - Li vowed:"Reform and opening up will not stop. The Yangtze and Yellow River will not reverse course." headtopics.com

Li sparked debate on poverty and income inequality in 2020, saying 600 million people in China earned less than the equivalent of US$140 per month. Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, said,"All these types of people no longer exist anymore in Chinese politics."

A glowing 2014 state media profile of Li, praising him as"a calm and tough wall-breaker", went viral shortly after his death was announced. It emphasised his hard work and tenacity in pushing for economic reforms. headtopics.com

Tangen added that Li was well regarded as a technocrat who was invested in the well-being of the people. Some social media users mentioned a song called"Sorry it wasn't you", a veiled reference to Xi. The song went viral around the death of former President Jiang Zemin in November last year before being censored.Retired Chinese leaders typically keep a low profile. Li was last seen in public during an August private tour of the Mogao Grottoes, a tourist attraction in northwest China. Social media videos showed him in good spirits, walking upstairs unaided and waving to excited crowds.

