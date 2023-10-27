China's former premier Li Keqiang dies aged 68: State media

China's Premier Li Keqiang waves as he arrives for a news conference after the closing ceremony of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on March 15, 2017.

China's former Premier Li Keqiang has died of a sudden heart attack aged 68, state media said on Friday (Oct 27). "Comrade Li Keqiang, while resting in Shanghai in recent days, experienced a sudden heart attack on Oct 26 and after all-out efforts to revive him failed, died in Shanghai at 10 minutes past midnight on Oct 27," state broadcaster CCTV reported.The former Chinese premier and head of China's cabinet served under President Xi Jinping for a decade from 2013, retiring in March.

The elite Peking University-educated economist was once viewed as a top Communist Party leadership contender, but became increasingly sidelined by Mr Xi in recent years. He memorably said in 2020 that over 600 million people in China earned less than the equivalent of US$140 (S$192) per month, sparking a wider debate on poverty and income inequality.

