China's Focus on Electric Vehicles Risks Trade Tensions

As China's property sector declines, President Xi Jinping needs to reshape the nation's economic model to drive growth over the next decade. His government's solution risks igniting a new wave of trade tensions across the globe. China's leaders are pouring money into manufacturing as property-related activity, which once spurred about a fifth of the economy's expansion, turned into a drag on growth in 2022.

Part of that focus is what they call the 'new three' growth drivers of electric vehicles (EVs), batteries and renewable energy, aiding the world's decarbonisation push and fuelling demand for commodities such as copper and lithium. So far, the strategy is helping China avoid the recessions that hit Japan in the 1990s and the United States in 2008 when their housing markets melted down. The world's second-biggest economy is now growing at about 5 per cent a year





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines Files 64th Diplomatic Protest Against China in South China Sea DisputeUnprecedented challenges in the South China Sea merit unprecedented action, as China continues to use water cannons against Philippine vessels. The Philippines has filed its 64th diplomatic protest against China this year, raising concerns of another potential conflict in the region.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

BlueSG users face 'ghost vehicles', difficulty ending rentals days after car-sharing firm apologises for 'glitch'As a frequent user of electric car-sharing service BlueSG here, Ms Jane H did not expect that a 35-minute drive from Pasir Ris to Woodlands would result in a rental charge of more than S$700. Due to a glitch in the car-sharing application last Saturday (Dec 23), Ms Jane, a 29-year-old analyst who declined to give her full name, said that the app showed a rental duration of 36 hours even though it was actually less than one hour

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

BlueSG users face 'ghost vehicles', difficulty ending rentals days after car-sharing firm apologises for 'glitch'As a frequent user of electric car-sharing service BlueSG here, Ms Jane H did not expect that a 35-minute drive from Pasir Ris to Woodlands would result in a rental charge of more than S$700. Due to a glitch in the car-sharing application last Saturday (Dec 23), Ms Jane, a 29-year-old analyst who declined to give her full name, said that the app showed a rental duration of 36 hours even though it was actually less than one hour.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Man Sentenced to Jail for Evading Taxes on Imported VehiclesGuilty of evading more than S$1 million in taxes for importing nearly 1,000 motor vehicles, a man was ordered to pay a S$3.6 million fine. Tan Lye Khim, the sole proprietor of car importer Smartcar Auto, will serve 43 months' jail for failing to pay the fine.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Focus sought for green transition, food security, workers’ needs in 2024 budgetPwC Singapore proposes higher funding for food security, prioritizing employees' needs, and supporting businesses transitioning towards sustainability in Singapore's 2024 budget. They recommend a Sustainability Support Scheme (SSS) to provide grants and tax incentives for businesses to operationalize their sustainability strategies.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Taiwan politicians shift focus to in-person campaigning ahead of electionsTaiwan's politicians are training their firepower on 'land battles', or in-person campaigning, as this is the last weekend ahead of the Jan 13 legislative and presidential elections.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »