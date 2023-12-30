China’s ‘first coffee village’ brewing up change amid digital transformation as jobseekers give it a shot, tourists take a sip

Mr Wang Jiawei has long been proud that his small village in southwest China boasts some of the country’s best Arabica coffee beans. But for many years, that distinction was not enticing enough to prevent local adults from leaving. The problem was that the coffee-bean output and price were too low to support the 2,200 people living in Xinzhai in the city of Baoshan, Yunnan province, which promotes itself as “the first coffee village in China”.

Like many Chinese people from relatively poor agrarian regions, farmers were generally more inclined to migrate to southern coastal factories to make a living





