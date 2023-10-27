China’s ex-Premier Li Keqiang, sidelined by Xi Jinping, dies at 68

China's Premier Li Keqiang waves as he arrives for a news conference after the closing ceremony of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on March 15, 2017.

The elite economist was seen as a supporter of a more liberal market economy but had to bend to Mr Xi's preference for more state control. "No matter how the international winds and clouds change, China will unswervingly expand its opening up." Li said at his last public appearance in a press conference in March.He sparked debate on poverty and income inequality in 2020, saying 600 million people in China earned less than the equivalent of US$140 (S$192) per month.

Li was born in Anhui province in eastern China, a poor farming area where his father was an official and where he was sent to toil in the fields during the Cultural Revolution. The confident English speaker was immersed in the intellectual and political ferment of the decade of reform under then-paramount leader Deng Xiaoping. That period ended in the 1989 pro-democracy Tiananmen Square protests that the military crushed. headtopics.com

He rose in the Youth League while completing a master’s degree in law and then an economics doctorate under Professor Li Yining, a well-known advocate of market reforms.

Read more:

TODAYonline »