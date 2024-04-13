China's Efforts to Repatriate Stolen Cultural Relics

Proudly displayed on a stage at the National Museum of China late in March was a row of centuries-old Buddha heads and sculptures that had recently journeyed across the Taiwan Strait. They were among 30 artefacts, mostly believed to have been stolen from central China ’s Shanxi province, that had been donated to Beijing by a Buddhist association in Taiwan . This was the largest return of relics to mainland China from Taiwan in recent years, state media reported.

And they are the latest in a series of lost artefacts to have found their way back to Beijing, as a resurgent China steps up efforts to bring its national treasures home. Since the turn of the century, China has actively sought the return of its cultural relics that had been stolen or taken abroad. This pursuit has become more prominent under President Xi Jinping, who has demonstrated a personal interest in protecting such artefacts – and with it China’s history and national pride. His state visit to Rome in 2019 saw Italy return almost 800 cultural artefacts to Beijing, hailed as the largest repatriation of artefacts to China in over twenty years.China has lost over 10 million cultural relics since the First Opium War began in 1840, according to estimates from the Chinese Society of Cultural Relic

China Cultural Relics Repatriation Stolen Artefacts Taiwan Italy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



straits_times / 🏆 5. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China stepping up efforts to communicate its ideas, says senior diplomat Liu JianchaoMr Liu is widely seen as a possible contender for the post of China’s foreign minister.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

US, China to start new talks on balanced growth, Yellen saysThe efforts were partly aimed at addressing US concerns about China’s excess manufacturing capacity.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Philippines says 3 soldiers hurt by China water cannon attack in South China SeaMANILA — Three Philippine troops were injured in the latest China Coast Guard water cannon attack on a Filipino supply vessel near a South China Sea reef, Manila's national security adviser said on Sunday (March 24).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

China vows to safeguard its territorial integrity after South China Sea incidentThe remarks come a day after an incident in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

China vows to safeguard its territorial integrity after South China Sea incidentBEIJING: China's defence ministry warned the Philippines against "provocative" actions and said on Sunday (Mar 24) that the country would safeguard its territorial sovereignty, a day after an incident in

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China coast guard says it took measures against Philippine vessels in South China SeaMANILA/SHANGHAI — China's coast guard said it had taken control measures against Philippine vessels in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Saturday (March 23), while the Philippine coast guard decried the moves as 'irresponsible and provocative'.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »